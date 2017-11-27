Don Burke has been accused of bullying, sexual harassment and indecent assault by former employees. (A Current Affair)

Don Burke has responded to allegations of sexual harassment, indecent assault and bullying.

Don Burke has called on the people of Australia to make up their own minds about allegations of sexual harassment, indecent assault and bullying levelled against the television icon.

Burke, who was the namesake of Burke's Backyard which ran for almost 17 years on Channel Nine, told A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw he was the victim of a 'witch-hunt'.

"I'm guessing it's the social media, the Twittersphere thing. I guess they've stirred this up, the Harvey Weinstein thing and we've got a witch-hunt," he said.

"I'm happy to say to the people of Australia, this is my story, make up your mind if I'm the most evil person that has ever lived – that's your decision."

A joint investigation by the ABC and Fairfax Media has catalogued a series of allegations against Burke by former employees of Burke's Backyard.

Former researcher Louise Langdon accused Mr Burke of harassment and groping, according to the ABC.

Bridget Ninness, a former producer, accused Burke of bullying and crude behaviour.

Burke has reportedly hired defamation expert Patrick George, a senior partner of Kennedys Australia.

In his statement Burke described himself as "a classic sitting duck" because he not only presented the program but ran the production company behind it, meaning he inevitably had to fire some employees.

He said he chose many women to be on his program because they were the best in their field.

"My staff and I regarded the CTC productions workplace as being a very safe workplace and I am very happy to provide female and male witnesses to affirm this," Mr Burke said.

Burke hosted Burke's Backyard for almost 17 years until it was cancelled in 2004.

He says he is"deeply hurt and outraged" by the claims, which he says were made by former employees with grudges against him and were baseless.

"I also believe that this publication is opportunistic and intended to severely damage my reputation, by trying to link my alleged behaviour with the appalling behaviour of Harvey Weinstein, which has gained a lot of media traction," Mr Burke said in an earlier statement.

"The bitter irony is that I have had a lifelong opposition to sexism and misogyny. Burke's Backyard was a lone bastion of anti-misogyny from its inception in 1987."

Nine said it had procedures to deal with such allegations.

"We have had in place for some time now robust policies and procedures for dealing with complaints and to support our staff in such circumstances," Nine said in a statement.