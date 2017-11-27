TV gardener Don Burke has been accused of sexually harassing women who worked on his popular gardening program broadcast by the Nine Network.

Former top rating Nine television personality Don Burke has been accused of sexually harassing and indecently assaulting women who worked on his gardening program in the 1980s and 1990s.

Burke, who hosted Burke's Backyard for almost 17 years, says he's "deeply hurt and outraged" by the allegations, which he says are baseless and were made by former employees with grudges against him.

He's alleged to have groped two former researchers who worked on the program, while an actress claims he told her she would have to audition topless for his TV show, the ABC and Fairfax Media reported on Monday.