Lobbying for a federal anti-corruption commission will be buoyed on Monday with the launch of a new set of guidelines from The Australia Institute.

Corruption fighters and retired judges will urge federal politicians to adopt a national commission to fight corruption at Parliament House on Monday.

Progressive think tank The Australia Institute will launch design principles for a national integrity commission in Canberra based on models from state anti-corruption bodies.

"It would be political suicide if Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten fail to back a national anti-corruption body," Greens senator Lee Rhiannon said in a statement on Monday.