Potential match-winner Jon Holland has warned Victoria face a hard slog to beat NSW despite being in a strong position in their Sheffield Shield cricket clash.

The slow-starting defending champions are well placed to defeat early-season pacesetters NSW, who won all of their first three games.

Going into the final day at North Sydney Oval on Monday, the Blues are 2-46 still 422 away from their target.

Trying to hold on for a draw seems their only realistic objective on a pitch where footmarks are already providing assistance for Holland.

The slow left arm bowler took 5-67 in the Blues' first innings and dismissed Nick Larkin shortly before stumps on Sunday with a delivery that didn't bode well for the hosts' prospects of survival.

"The ball stayed low, it almost rolled, so pretty unlucky for him," Holland told AAP.

'There's a few footmarks and hopefully the wicket deteriorates a bit more.

"I think it's going to be a tough slog.

"They are a very good team, they've got some good batters in their line-up.

"We've just got to come out and bowl to our plans and stick to our guns."

The Blues left-handed batsmen, including Nic Maddinson, who will resume on 17, and Kurtis Patterson, will need to be especially vigilant as Holland tries to capitalise on the footmarks.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us," said NSW spinner Steve O'Keefe, who top-scored with an unbeaten 50 in their first innings

"But I think there's not too many demons in the pitch.

"There's certainly a lot of rough the lefties will have to navigate their way through.

"But in saying that, I think if the guys from our team come with good plans, I think we can certainly put up a good fight and hopefully bat the day out."