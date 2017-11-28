Angus Young holds his brother Malcolm's beloved guitar as they leave St Mary's Cathedral. (AAP)

AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young has been remembered as a legendary guitarist who lived a 'quiet and humble' life off stage.

Members of Australia's music industry and AC/DC fans joined family and friends to remember Malcolm Young at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Tuesday, after he lost his battle with dementia on November 18.

Friend David Albert from the band's music label Alberts said Mr Young was far from the stereotypical rock star.

"Underneath was a quiet and humble man who throughout his life remained loyal to the band, his family and the music," he said.

Close friend Bradley Horsburgh also paid tribute to an "intuitive and precise musician whose heart was on fire with the spirit of rock and whose blood ran with the blues".

Angus Young places his brother's Gretsch guitar alongside his brother's coffin.

In place of flowers, Mr Young's beloved Gretsch guitar was rested on the casket during an otherwise traditional Catholic service.

His guitar technician was given a special thanks and mourners were given a guitar pick with his initials 'MY' printed on it.

Brother Angus Young, who started AC/DC with his brother, loaded the guitar into the hearse alongside the coffin.

After the service, the Scots College band played Waltzing Matilda on bagpipes as they led the funeral procession.

'Great friendship and music inspiration'

John Brewster, guitarist with Australian band the Angels, said Malcolm Young's guitar playing was a huge influence on him.

While he hadn't seen Malcolm in recent years, he recalled fond memories from the 1970s.

"We'd often hang out in the studio together, swapped instruments around... have a bit of jam session, just incredibly great days of friendship and music inspiration."

Alexander Gibbons came to St Mary's Cathedral to pay his respects.

AC/DC fan Alexander Gibbons came to St Mary's Cathedral to pay his respects.

Mr Gibbons said it was a sad day for rock 'n' roll.

"He really brought the balls to it, or really grabbed it by the balls... No one like Malcolm Young, he's influenced generations of guitarist," he said.