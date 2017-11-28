Briggs and Trials of A.B. Original accept the ARIA Award for Best Urban Release during the 31st ARIA Awards. (AAP)

Indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original says the decision to move the Triple J Hottest 100 from Australia Day was 'a step in the right direction'.

A.B. Original duo Adam Briggs and Daniel "Trials" Rankin said they were happy with the decision to move the Triple J Hottest 100 from Australia Day.

The pair best known by their stage names Briggs and Trials welcomed the change but believed there is still more to do.

"It's a good trajectory to be on, a good path for a more inclusive countdown of all indigenous artists," Briggs told SBS World News at the ARIAs.

"There's not one artist that I've met who said that they weren't happy about that change."

Trials also said it was a positive move by Triple J, saying: "It's baby steps, it's a beautiful tip of the hat and it's a step in the right direction, so that's what we're happy with."

The duo were nominated for six ARIA,s including Album Of The Year and Best Group.

Triple J announced on Monday the ABC board had decided to shift the date of the popular music countdown from Australia Day.

But not everyone is happy with the decision.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield accused the taxpayer-funded broadcaster of making a "political statement" by shifting the date of the Hottest 100 to the fourth weekend of every January, instead of January 26.

The minister also confirmed he would formally ask the ABC board to "reconsider".

Triple J's management has denied any political motivation.

The decision was made after a poll indicated 60 per cent of listeners supported a date change.