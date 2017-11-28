Australia wicket keeper Tim Paine has received the thumbs up from skipper Steve Smith. (AAP)

Australia skipper Steve Smith says there was a lot to like about Tim Paine's performance behind the stumps during the first Ashes Test.

Steve Smith has given Tim Paine his tick of approval after the recalled wicketkeeper conjured two wickets out of nothing in Brisbane.

Paine put down a catch on day one of the Ashes opener but bounced back with a couple of clutch moments on day four, helping usher Australia towards a 10-wicket win.

The Tasmanian completed a sharp stumping of Moeen Ali, who scored 40 and looked well set when he drifted out of his crease by perhaps a millimetre.

Paine also played a critical role in the second-innings dismissal of Stuart Broad, who departed when Smith opted to review a caught-behind shout that was initially judged not out.

"He got that review of Broady. I had no idea he hit it, I don't think Broady did as well," Smith said in the post-match presentation at the Gabba.

"He did a terrific job in the comeback Test.

"He kept really well."

Paine was recalled despite the fact he didn't keep for Tasmania in any of the first three Sheffield Shield rounds, and struggled to get a game for the state in 2016-17.

Smith was also impressed with Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft, who both posted half-centuries after being called up by selectors.

"He looked right at home, batted beautifully," Smith said of debutant Bancroft.

"Cam was obviously disappointed first innings to miss out but the way he came out in the second innings (was impressive).

"He had really good plans, left really well, played nice and straight and put the loose ball away."

The selections of Paine and Marsh generated plenty of public debate but Smith noted "there was never any negativity from our side of things".

"This team has the potential to do some really good things," Smith said.