File photo from North Korea shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (KCNA via KNS)

North Korea has 'fired' a ballistic missile, according to reports.

North Korea 'fired' an unidentified ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew eastward from South Pyongan Province according to Yonhap news agency, which said the South Korean military and US were analysing.

The South's unification minister said Tuesday that signs of unusual activity had been detected in North Korea.