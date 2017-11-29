North Korea has reportedly fired a ballistic missile after US, Japan and South Korean experts warned a launch could take place "within days".

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, South Korean news agency Yonhap reports, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analysing details of the launch with the US, South Korea's joint chiefs said, according to the report on Wednesday.

Two authoritative US government sources said earlier that US government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.

A Japanese government source said earlier on Tuesday that Japan had detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing another ballistic missile launch, although such signals were not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, also reported that intelligence officials of the US, South Korea and Japan had recently detected signs of a possible missile launch and have been on higher alert.