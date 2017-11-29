Lorde, at the the ARIAs in Sydney, has been nominated for album of the year at the Grammys. (AAP)

Pop stars and rock bands were shut out of the top categories at the Grammys with hip-hop and R&B artists led by Jay-Z dominating the nominations.

Sia, Hillsong Worship, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, and Lorde have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

Rapper Jay-Z topped the overall nominations for music's top awards with eight and battles Kiwi songstress Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars for album of the year.

The ceremony, at New York's Madison Square Garden on January 28, will have a heavy hip-hop and R&B influence, with mainstream pop stars Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Kesha and Lady Gaga and rock groups including Imagine Dragons surprisingly snubbed in the top album and record of the year categories.

Australia's country star Keith Urban also missed out on a nomination.

Lamar just trailed Jay-Z for most nods with seven while Mars had six and Khalid, Childish Gambino and SZA were next with five.

Adelaide's Sia is nominated in the best song written for film or TV for Lion's Never Give Up.

Sydney's Hillsong Worship received its nod in best contemporary Christian music performance/song for What A Beautiful Name.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and director Andrew Dominik were named in the best music film category for One More Time With Feeling.

The Grammy nominees are selected from more than 22,000 submissions across 84 categories.

The top category, record of the year, will also be a battle between hip-hop and R&B stars with Jay-Z, Lamar, Childish Gambino, Mars and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee the nominees.

The best new artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.