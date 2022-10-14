SBS Albanian

Have you been sold worthless insurance or charged unfair fees?

SBS Albanian

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on (SBS).jpg

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 8:07pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS

Millions of Australians could be missing out on money owed to them for junk insurance or other unfair fees and charges. It comes as one organisation, which helps consumers get their money back, found claims for irresponsible lending have increased by 20 percent in the past 12 months.

Published 14 October 2022 at 8:07pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Marisa Coniglione has had irritable bowel disease since she was 11 years old (SBS-Abby Dinham).jpg

Hope for people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease

eurasian_curlews_etc_in_deep_bay_on_rising_tide_-_mai_po_-_27-1-14.jpg

Half the world's bird species are in decline

A large crowd is seen on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace during the celebrations.

What happens now Queen Elizabeth II has died

QE2 1937 balcony

Does Australia have a future as a monarchy?