Have you been sold worthless insurance or charged unfair fees?

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on (SBS)
Published 14 October 2022 at 8:07pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Millions of Australians could be missing out on money owed to them for junk insurance or other unfair fees and charges. It comes as one organisation, which helps consumers get their money back, found claims for irresponsible lending have increased by 20 percent in the past 12 months.
Published 14 October 2022 at 8:07pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Share