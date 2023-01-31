Features, stories, articles & more
From the Food DeskPlay with your FoodFeels Like HomeEat WellPostcards from an EaterSandwich DiariesFeast magazine
Browse recipes by cuisine
Pitch to Us
Want to write, produce or shoot for us?
We accept pitches from all types of digital content creators - writers for articles, recipe developers, video journalists and shooters for video packages, photographers for studio and location assignments, and concepts for web series from production companies.
Send your pitches .
If you have a television proposal, pitch it instead.
Send your pitches .
If you have a television proposal, pitch it instead.
Here's how to pitch
We’re after well-crafted, thoroughly researched stories (features, first-person and news articles) and video content that will connect with an online audience from a wide range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It could be a punchy 400 words or a powerhouse 800-1000 words (although we're mostly publishing pieces in the 600-800 word range); it could be a 60-second clip or 3-minute video story.