Spinach pancakes with blistered tomatoes

serves
3
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 punnet mulit-coloured cherry tomatoes
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar (see Note)
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 50 g baby rocket
- 50 g plant-based feta
- Avocado, to serve
- Vegetable oil, for cooking
Pancakes
- 100 g spinach
- 200 ml oat milk
- 200 g self-raising flour
- Pinch salt & pepper
Instructions
- Add a drop of vegetable oil and the cherry tomatoes to a hot pan. Leave to blister for about 5 minutes, tossing occasionally. Pour into a bowl and cover with a lid to steam.
- For pancakes, blitz spinach in a blender, gradually adding all of the oat milk until it all comes together. Season with salt and pepper. Place flour into a large bowl. Slowly pour the spinach mixture into the flour while whisking, bringing all the ingredients together. If the mixture is thick, add a little water or a little more oat milk until it reaches a thin, paint-like consistency.
- In a non-stick pan on medium heat (to save on dishes, you can wipe out the pan used for the tomato), pour in some mixture and spread around. Cook on both sides until pancake is just set and not too much colour has been added. Once they are all done, cover with a tea towel and set aside.
- Add sugar and vinegar to the tomatoes. Squeeze the tomatoes in the bowl to help release some of the juices (be careful as they can retain heat). Add the rocket to the tomato and stir through.
- Stack your pancakes, top with a generous serving of the tomato salad, drizzle over any reserved juice and top with pieces of plant-based feta. Serve with avocado, if desired.
Note
Traditionally-made balsamic vinegar is vegan; however, some balsamic vinegar products may not be vegan. Check labels to be sure.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.