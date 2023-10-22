Spinach pancakes with blistered tomatoes

Add a drop of vegetable oil and the cherry tomatoes to a hot pan. Leave to blister for about 5 minutes, tossing occasionally. Pour into a bowl and cover with a lid to steam.

For pancakes, blitz spinach in a blender, gradually adding all of the oat milk until it all comes together. Season with salt and pepper. Place flour into a large bowl. Slowly pour the spinach mixture into the flour while whisking, bringing all the ingredients together. If the mixture is thick, add a little water or a little more oat milk until it reaches a thin, paint-like consistency.

In a non-stick pan on medium heat (to save on dishes, you can wipe out the pan used for the tomato), pour in some mixture and spread around. Cook on both sides until pancake is just set and not too much colour has been added. Once they are all done, cover with a tea towel and set aside.

Add sugar and vinegar to the tomatoes. Squeeze the tomatoes in the bowl to help release some of the juices (be careful as they can retain heat). Add the rocket to the tomato and stir through.