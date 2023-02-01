The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine
You know pizza, pasta and tiramisu, but have you tried the Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine? They’re dishes you won’t see on Instagram, but that are loved by many, even when they're illegal. Listen to all episodes in English or Italian for a fresh portrait of Italian food.
Episodes
Zuzzu: an ancient Sicilian pork terrine that uses everything but the oink
08/03/202341:56
Lo zuzzu, la liatina e... Tanti nomi per la gelatina di maiale siciliana
08/03/202336:55
Fritto misto alla piemontese: Piedmont's sweet and savoury fry up
01/03/202319:50
Il fritto misto alla piemontese
01/03/202331:57
Il pani câ meusa
22/02/202329:19
Pani câ meusa: Palermo's sloppy offal sandwich
22/02/202324:23
Il risotto alle ortiche
15/02/202332:26
Risotto alle ortiche: The weed that’s a hero in Italian country cooking
15/02/202339:19
Cinghiale in dolceforte: A chocolatey stew from Renaissance Tuscany
08/02/202334:05
Il cinghiale in dolceforte
08/02/202325:18
Ricci di mare: How do Italians eat sea urchin?
01/02/202327:36
I ricci di mare
01/02/202327:45
