Recipes by program
The Cook Up
Grilled long eggplant and chilli relish with crispy pork skinThe easiest fried chicken everDandelion soupBarramundi poached in macadamia milk and native herbs
Cook Like an Italian
Tigelle Liguri (Ligurian style bread)Linguine con pesto Genovese (classic pesto with linguine)Strudel di ricotta e n’duja (ricotta and n’duja strudel)Torta Caprese
Food Safari
Jamón-wrapped pork schnitzel (san jacobo)Roasted capsicum salsa (asadillo de pimientos)Whole snapper steamed with black beans, lemon and chilliNit'r kibbeh (spiced ghee)
A Middle East Feast
Shanklish saladPink pickled vegetablesKibbehHobz biz-zejt (Maltese open sandwich)
Khanh Ong's Wild Food
Miso butter chargrilled scallopsSavoury Dutch baby pancakeTruffled scrambled eggsBeer battered abalone
Strait to the Plate
Bisi damper (cassava cake)NamusRoasted mattaiDugong steaks
Mary Makes it Easy
Crunchy potato tacos (Tacos dorados de papa)Pork carnitasTaco party fixingsPineapple spritz
Asia Unplated
Northern Thai sausage (sai oua)Kerala-style crispy prawnsRed onion bhaji with yoghurt dipping sauceTadka dal
Plat du Tour
Steak au poivre with pomme fritesTarte aux brimbelles (Blueberry tart)Croque MonsieurBresse chicken with morels
Wok vs Pot
Silvia's carbonaraHow to nail deep-fried ice creamClassic Thai tom yumPea and pancetta soup
Luke Nguyen's Railway Vietnam
Sturgeon with song cai botanicalsGreen papaya salad with buffalo jerkyConfit salmon with ginger oyster sauceMagenta sticky rice with sweet coconut and mango
