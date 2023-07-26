Miso butter chargrilled scallops

makes
15
serves
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 100 g unsalted butter
- ¼ cup sea lettuce (or dried nori), chopped
- 3 tsp red miso
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 15 scallops on the half shell
- ½ tsp togarashi
- Juice of a lime
- Coriander, to garnish
Instructions
In a small pan add butter, sea lettuce and red miso. Place on medium-low heat and cook until butter begins to bubble, about 4-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for a further minute then set aside.
Pre-heat a barbecue or grilla nd place scallops over charcoal or barbecue on medium heat. Spoon a little butter onto the scallops and cook for 3-5 minutes until butter bubbles in the shell and scallops start to caramelise.
To finish, sprinkle over togarashi and lime juice. Remove from grill then garnish with coriander.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.