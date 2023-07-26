Miso butter chargrilled scallops

Instructions

In a small pan add butter, sea lettuce and red miso. Place on medium-low heat and cook until butter begins to bubble, about 4-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for a further minute then set aside.





Pre-heat a barbecue or grilla nd place scallops over charcoal or barbecue on medium heat. Spoon a little butter onto the scallops and cook for 3-5 minutes until butter bubbles in the shell and scallops start to caramelise.





To finish, sprinkle over togarashi and lime juice. Remove from grill then garnish with coriander.





