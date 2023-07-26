Miso butter chargrilled scallops

Miso adds a funky umami flavour that compliments sweet scallops well.

Miso butter chargrilled scallops Khanh Ong's Wild Food

makes

15

serves

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

5

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 100 g unsalted butter
  • ¼ cup sea lettuce (or dried nori), chopped
  • 3 tsp red miso
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 15 scallops on the half shell
  • ½ tsp togarashi
  • Juice of a lime
  • Coriander, to garnish

Instructions

In a small pan add butter, sea lettuce and red miso. Place on medium-low heat and cook until butter begins to bubble, about 4-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for a further minute then set aside.

Pre-heat a barbecue or grilla nd place scallops over charcoal or barbecue on medium heat. Spoon a little butter onto the scallops and cook for 3-5 minutes until butter bubbles in the shell and scallops start to caramelise.

To finish, sprinkle over togarashi and lime juice. Remove from grill then garnish with coriander.


Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 26 July 2023 2:55pm
By Khanh Ong

Share this with family and friends