Truffled scrambled eggs

Sometimes less is more, and when you have a fresh truffle, a little soft-cooked egg is the perfect vessel to showcase its flavour.

Truffle scrambled eggs

Credit: Khanh Ong's Wild Food

serves

2

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 5 eggs
  • 75 g black truffle
  • 2 slices sourdough
  • 40 g parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, crack and beat the eggs.
  2. Add butter to a medium pan over medium heat. Once butter has melted, turn the heat to low and add eggs. Low and slow makes these eggs super creamy so this whole process of cooking the eggs should be 10-12 minutes. Stir the eggs gently over this time to form fine curds. 
  3. Once the eggs have formed some nice curds, about 6-8 mins in, grate in half the truffle. Mix well, then grate in parmesan cheese and season with salt.
  4. Toast and butter your bread for serving.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat once the eggs have come together and set. They shouldn't be runny.
  6. To serve, top each slice of toast with half the egg and grate the remaining truffle over the top.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 11 July 2023 9:30am
By Khanh Ong

