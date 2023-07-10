Truffled scrambled eggs

In a medium mixing bowl, crack and beat the eggs.

Add butter to a medium pan over medium heat. Once butter has melted, turn the heat to low and add eggs. Low and slow makes these eggs super creamy so this whole process of cooking the eggs should be 10-12 minutes. Stir the eggs gently over this time to form fine curds.

Once the eggs have formed some nice curds, about 6-8 mins in, grate in half the truffle. Mix well, then grate in parmesan cheese and season with salt.

Toast and butter your bread for serving.

Remove the pan from the heat once the eggs have come together and set. They shouldn't be runny.