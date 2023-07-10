Truffled scrambled eggs

serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp butter
- 5 eggs
- 75 g black truffle
- 2 slices sourdough
- 40 g parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl, crack and beat the eggs.
- Add butter to a medium pan over medium heat. Once butter has melted, turn the heat to low and add eggs. Low and slow makes these eggs super creamy so this whole process of cooking the eggs should be 10-12 minutes. Stir the eggs gently over this time to form fine curds.
- Once the eggs have formed some nice curds, about 6-8 mins in, grate in half the truffle. Mix well, then grate in parmesan cheese and season with salt.
- Toast and butter your bread for serving.
- Remove the pan from the heat once the eggs have come together and set. They shouldn't be runny.
- To serve, top each slice of toast with half the egg and grate the remaining truffle over the top.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.