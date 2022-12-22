Allow to refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the vinegar to penetrate the fish before serving.

To the bowl with the fish, add the remaining brown vinegar, soy sauce, raw sugar, limes then the ginger, chilli and soaking vinegar.

Finely slice the brown onion. Peel the ginger using a teaspoon, then cut into a thin julienne. Add the ginger and green chilli to a small bowl and cover with ¼ cup brown vinegar to lightly pickle.

Using a sharp knife, cut the fish fillets into thin slices, against the grain. In a large mixing bowl, combine the fish and salt and massage to combine. Refrigerate for 10 minutes while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.