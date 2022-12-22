Bisi damper (cassava cake)

Place wrapped bisi damper into a large saucepan and cover with coconut milk. Bring to the boil and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Unwrap and serve.

Allow to cool slightly before cutting into squares. Tightly wrap the bisi damper with banana leaves and tie with a strip of banana leaf to seal.

Drizzle both cakes with ¼ cup coconut milk. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until lightly golden and the cakes have absorbed the coconut milk.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Squeeze the excess liquid out of the cassava and discard the liquid. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana, cassava, self-raising flour and olive oil to form a thick dough.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.