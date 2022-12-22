Bisi damper (cassava cake)

serves
24
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
1:20
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 cups cassava, grated
- 4 cups mashed banana
- 1 cup self-raising flour
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup (125 ml) coconut milk
- Banana leaves, for wrapping
- 1 litre coconut milk, for simmering
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Squeeze the excess liquid out of the cassava and discard the liquid. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana, cassava, self-raising flour and olive oil to form a thick dough.
- Divide the dough between two 30 cm x 20 cm greased rectangular foil containers.
- Drizzle both cakes with ¼ cup coconut milk. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until lightly golden and the cakes have absorbed the coconut milk.
- Allow to cool slightly before cutting into squares. Tightly wrap the bisi damper with banana leaves and tie with a strip of banana leaf to seal.
- Place wrapped bisi damper into a large saucepan and cover with coconut milk. Bring to the boil and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Unwrap and serve.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.