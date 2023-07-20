Episode guide | Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites

--- Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites , streaming free from Tuesday 8 August on SBS On Demand . Catch the series on SBS Food at 8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays 8.30pm on SBS. ---





Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow are getting together again, this time for a culinary road trip through Australia.





In this series, Adam and Poh will travel all over Australia posing the question, 'What exactly is Australian cuisine?'. From Uluru to Darwin, Ballarat to Gippsland, Tassie to the Capital Territory - Adam and Poh are on a mission to highlight all the ingredients that make up Aussie gastronomy.



This is a true celebration of Australian food and culture. From old-school treats like finger buns with pink icing and curried pies, to even older school ingredients from the First Nations Australians - all the way up to the modern-day fare that makes Australia the most exciting culinary destination on the planet.





Along the way, they'll meet with some of the icons of the Australian food scene who helped shape our palettes. Names like Pamela Clark, Elizabeth Chong, Peter Everett, John Susman, Giovanni Pilu- icons of Australian gastronomy.





This is a fun, informative but always entertaining celebration of Australia through the eyes of Adam and Poh.



Australia - a land of sweeping plains, lush rainforests, white sands and blue waterways. From the First Nations Australians to the newest arrivals, each has left an indelible mark on our psyche, our culture and our food.





In this series, we want to explore what Australian cuisine is. And to do so, we are off on a culinary and cultural adventure that will take us from the top to the bottom of the country we call home.











Episode 2 | Darwin and Kakadu





If Australia were a cake what would the recipe be?





We want to look at the ingredients of Australian cuisine. A combination of First Nations, multiculturalism, and one of England and the UK's greatest legacies - the pub.











Episode 3 | Gippsland





For over a hundred years we've bought cookbooks and recipe magazines. We've learned from television chefs and television contestants. We love home cooking so much, even Hollywood star Naomi Watts passed up a date with Tom Cruise for her mum’s lamb roast.





In this episode - we're heading to one of Australia's great food bowls in the Gippsland region of Victoria. We want to see what it is Australians love about simple home cooking and attempt to make the ultimate Aussie family meal.



A supporting pillar of Australian culture and cuisine. Source: Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites Episode 4 | Ballarat





If you were to drop a pin in a map on any regional town in Australia you will find the three supporting pillars of Aussie culture and cuisine: a pub, a bakery, and a Chinese restaurant.





Within this trifecta of taste lies the secret sauce that gives Australia not just great food, but also a



unique culture and approach to life. We’re travelling through Regional Victoria from Ballarat to the Bite.











Episode 5 | Launceston





Is there anything more Aussie than a meat pie?





Whether pulled from the freezer, scoffed down at the footie, or as quickie at a late night convenience store, some might say that meat pies are Australia's national dish. So, Adam and Poh are heading to Tasmania on a quest to put together a not-so humble version of a classic Aussie Pie.





From the spectacular West Coast with some of the cleanest air on the planet. Across the northern edge of the island which is home to some of Tassie's best kept secrets.





They'll even attempt to answer the most controversial question of all... Do you want sauce with that?











Episode 6 | South Australia





Over the past couple of centuries, we've adapted, co-opted and melded tastes from all over the world. But in this episode, we are going to look at one great Aussie culinary innovation we've gifted back: brunch.





From flat whites, to avo on toast, Aussie baristas and cooks are sought after all over the world. So how did Australian brekky and brunch make it big on the world stage?



Maggie Beer joins in on the fun Source: Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites Episode 7 | Sydney





There is no more iconic Australian city than Sydney. Sorry Melbourne - you may be cooler, and Brissy you may be hotter - but for sheer global iconic status, Sydney is it.





Icons like the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House are famous throughout the world. But what are Australia's iconic dishes? What are some dishes we all agree are pretty tops? In this episode, we won't just be exploring iconic dishes - we'll be meeting iconic people too. But the big challenge? What one iconic dish can Adam and Poh make, that sums up the sapphire city?











Episode 8 | Canberra





We began this journey in the spiritual centre of Australia - Uluru. Now, as we approach the end, we're heading to the political capital - Canberra.





This is a city built on lunches. Power lunches, political lunches, and just plain lazy lunches. But what is Australia's favourite lunch? A simple sandwich of course; and what filling do they like best? We're about to find out.







