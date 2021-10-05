Episode guide | Adam & Poh's Malaysia in Australia

--- Explore Australia's Malaysian flavours with Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow in Adam & Poh's Malaysia in Australia , 8.30pm Thursdays on SBS Food and SBS On Demand from 7 October, with subtitled versions available to stream on SBS On Demand in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. For recipes, articles and more head to the program page . ---





Join Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow as they travel around Australia combining their Malaysian heritage with incredible Australian produce and having a lot of fun and laughs along the way.





The two friends share Malaysian heritage and Australian upbringing, and they’re hitting the road to explore what makes the two countries such great mates. Much of Malaysia and Australia’s long and friendly history revolves around food, but Adam and Poh discover that there’s a whole lot more to the relationship than laksas and lattes.





Episode 1 | Tasmania & Bendigo





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 7 October 2021 on SBS Food





Starting their journey in Tasmania, Adam and Poh head out to find some of the best seafood in the world. Adam goes diving for abalone and sea urchin. Back on deck, Poh makes the most decadent seafood lo mein you’ve ever seen.





From there Adam heads to Bendigo, Australia’s newly UNESCO-designated city of gastronomy. He meets Bobby Yam, the chef responsible for the award-winning Malayan Orchid and Adam makes Malaysia’s national dish, nasi lemak.





Back in the kitchen Adam and Poh continue their exploration of Australia’s excellent seafood using western rock lobster to make lobster sambal, and lobster otak-otak.



Episode 2 | Katanning & Merimbula





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 14 October 2021 on SBS Food





Poh is in the wheat belt, visiting the regional WA town of Katanning. Katanning is home to a large population with Malaysian heritage, due to a halal abattoir in the town that attracted migrant workers decades ago. Poh meets the local imam-slash-café owner and makes lamb rendang.





Adam heads to Merimbula on the NSW South Coast with his friend, Malaysian Australian poet and rapper Omar Musa. They go prawning and with their catch, Adam makes a dish from Omar’s father’s hometown, a Sarawak-style prawn umai.





Back in the kitchen it’s duelling laksas as Adam and Poh make two different versions of Australia’s favourite Malaysian dish – asam laksa and Sarawak laksa.



Episode 3 | Central West NSW & Tasmania





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 21 October 2021 on SBS Food





Adam starts his journey in the NSW Central West visiting a new breed of sheep some are calling the wagyu of lamb. He meets the farmer, Graham Gilmore, and makes a Malaysian lamb barbecue, whole roast lamb percik.





Then Adam and Poh are back in Tasmania at the famed Agrarian Kitchen. Poh collects vegetables from their extraordinary garden and Adam joins chef Rodney Dunn in the kitchen to make a Malaysian vegetable curry, an Agrarian sayur lodeh.





Back in the kitchen, Adam and Poh are cooking with fantastic Australian beef. Adam makes rendang terlagi-lagi, a rendang you’ll want to have again and again, while Poh makes her famous beef curry puffs.



Adam and Poh with the Hartley family in Tasmania. Source: Adam & Poh's Malaysia in Australia Episode 4 | Bruny Island & Mudgee





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 28 October 2021 on SBS Food





Adam and Poh are on Bruny Island – one of the best food destinations in Australia. They try local beers with cheesemaker and brewer Nick Haddow, before they take the beautiful local oysters in two different directions. Adam makes a Bruny oyster kerabu and Poh makes a family favourite oysters with kecap dressing.





Then Adam heads to Mudgee to explore Australian native ingredients. To his surprise he finds they work perfectly with Malaysian flavours and makes a native asam pedas with bite, using blood limes, lemon myrtle and crocodile.





Back in the kitchen, Adam and Poh make chicken satay with Nyonya peanut sauce.



Episode 5 | Bendigo & Tasmania





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 4 November 2021 on SBS Food





Adam begins this episode visiting Mason’s of Bendigo, one of Bendigo’s best restaurants and visits their supplier, B&B Basil, one of Australia’s first micro herb producers. He makes nasi ulam, a Malaysian herbed rice salad.





Then Adam and Poh head to Tasmania to meet Joe and Hawa Hartley, agricultural scientists with an interesting hobby. Joe is trying to grow rice... in Tasmania. Hawa and Poh make rabbit masak kicap from rabbits caught on their farm.





Inspired by a chicken dish Adam tried at Mason’s of Bendigo, Adam and Poh return to the kitchen to make a Malaysian chicken curry and roti canai.



Episode 6 | Sydney





Airs 8.30pm Thursday 11 November 2021 on SBS Food





Poh heads to Sydney to meet Junda Khoo, a restaurateur bringing the flavours of his grandma’s Malaysian kitchen to Australia. Once the head of the Malaysian Students Association at UTS, he invites a group of current Malaysian students to join him at one of his restaurants to try his decadent truffle mee goreng.





Adam heads to Chinta Ria Buddha Love to meet one of his favourite actors, Remy Hii. With Malaysian heritage Remy has starred in films from Spiderman Far From Home to Crazy Rich Asians. They try one of Remy’s favourite dishes, Chilli Crab before heading to the kitchen where Adam teaches Remy to cook one of his favourite childhood memories, kolo mee.



