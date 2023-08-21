SBS Food

Red wine and tomato sauce

Apple, red wine, soy sauce and mustard give this easy tomato sauce extra flavour.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 kg ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 500 g apples, unpeeled, cored and roughly chopped
  • 500 g brown onions, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 150 g brown sugar
  • 150 g caster sugar
  • 500 ml (2 cups) apple cider vinegar
  • 500 ml (2 cups) red wine, such as Merlot
  • 50 ml soy sauce
  • 20 g salt
  • 1 tbsp Keen’s Mustard
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp ground allspice
  • 1 tsp ground cloves

Instructions

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a simmer. Partially cover the pan with a lid and simmer over low heat for 2 hours, then remove from the heat.
  2. Remove the bay leaves, then transfer to a high-powered blender and puree the mixture until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning and texture if necessary. If the sauce is too thin, return it to the pan and simmer until reduced. If it is too thick, thin it with some boiling water.
  3. When the sauce is the consistency you like (remember, it will thicken a little when it’s cooled) pass through a sieve and transfer to a squeeze bottle to serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 21 August 2023 11:20am
By Adam Liaw
Source: SBS

