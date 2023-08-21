Red wine and tomato sauce

Combine all the ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a simmer. Partially cover the pan with a lid and simmer over low heat for 2 hours, then remove from the heat.

Remove the bay leaves, then transfer to a high-powered blender and puree the mixture until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning and texture if necessary. If the sauce is too thin, return it to the pan and simmer until reduced. If it is too thick, thin it with some boiling water.