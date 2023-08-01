Wattleseed sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

serves
8
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
35
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 200 g pitted dates
- 250 ml (1 cup) freshly boiled water
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 100 g unsalted butter, softened
- 150 g (⅔ cup) caster sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 225 g (1½ cups) self-raising flour
- 1 tbsp ground wattleseed
- vanilla ice-cream or double cream, to serve
Butterscotch sauce
- 100 g unsalted butter
- 220 g 1 cup) packed brown sugar
- 125 ml (½ cup) thickened cream
Standing time: 15 minutes.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 190˚C (fan-forced 170˚C). Grease and line a 20 cm round cake tin with baking paper.
- Place the dates, boiling water and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl and stand for 15 minutes or until the dates are soft and cool. Pour the mixture into a food processor and pulse very briefly to roughly chop the dates.
- Whisk the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add the vanilla, flour, wattleseed and date mixture, then fold gently until combined. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 35 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.
- To make the slack butterscotch sauce, place the butter, brown sugar and cream in a medium saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to make sure the sugar is dissolved.
- Serve the warm pudding with the sauce over the top, and a good dollop of double cream or
vanilla ice cream on the side.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.