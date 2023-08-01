Wattleseed sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

Preheat oven to 190˚C (fan-forced 170˚C). Grease and line a 20 cm round cake tin with baking paper.

Place the dates, boiling water and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl and stand for 15 minutes or until the dates are soft and cool. Pour the mixture into a food processor and pulse very briefly to roughly chop the dates.

Whisk the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add the vanilla, flour, wattleseed and date mixture, then fold gently until combined. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 35 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

To make the slack butterscotch sauce, place the butter, brown sugar and cream in a medium saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to make sure the sugar is dissolved.