Wattleseed sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

A crowd-pleaser dessert that's eternally popular here made with Australian-grown dates. Be generous with the sauce!

A wedge of cake-like sticky date pudding sits in a stylish rounds bowl, topped with a gleaming caramel coloured sauce and a scoop of ice-cream

Credit: Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites

serves

8

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

35

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 200 g pitted dates
  • 250 ml (1 cup) freshly boiled water
  • 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 100 g unsalted butter, softened
  • 150 g (⅔ cup) caster sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 225 g (1½ cups) self-raising flour
  • 1 tbsp ground wattleseed
  • vanilla ice-cream or double cream, to serve
Butterscotch sauce
  • 100 g unsalted butter
  • 220 g 1 cup) packed brown sugar
  • 125 ml (½ cup) thickened cream
Standing time: 15 minutes.

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 190˚C (fan-forced 170˚C). Grease and line a 20 cm round cake tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the dates, boiling water and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl and stand for 15 minutes or until the dates are soft and cool. Pour the mixture into a food processor and pulse very briefly to roughly chop the dates.
  3. Whisk the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add the vanilla, flour, wattleseed and date mixture, then fold gently until combined. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 35 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.
  4. To make the slack butterscotch sauce, place the butter, brown sugar and cream in a medium saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to make sure the sugar is dissolved.
  5. Serve the warm pudding with the sauce over the top, and a good dollop of double cream or
    vanilla ice cream on the side.

Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 2 August 2023 9:13am
By Poh Ling Yeow

Share this with family and friends