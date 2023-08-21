Crying roast lamb shoulder with crisp potatoes and bagna cauda

serves
4
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
3:50
hours
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Lamb roast
- 1.8 kg lamb shoulder, bone-in
- 1 kg new potatoes
- salt and pepper, to season
- 60 ml (¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil
- Cooked carrots or other vegetables, to serve
Mint and rosemary chutney
- 2 cups loosely packed mint leaves
- 1 bunch garlic chives
- 2 rosemary sprigs, leaves only
- 1 large green chilli, deseeded
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp fish sauce (optional)
- 125 ml (½ cup) white vinegar
- salt, to season
Bagna cauda
- 16 garlic cloves
- 30 small anchovy fillets
- 150 ml milk, approximately
- 300 g unsalted butter, diced
- 200 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 100 ml thin cream
You will need to remove the lamb from the refrigerator an hour before cooking.
Instructions
- For the roast: Remove the lamb from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking. Preheat oven to 220˚C (fan forced 200C). Scatter the potatoes into the base of a large baking tray, add 250 ml (1 cup) water and the olive oil on top of the potatoes. Season the lamb well with salt and pepper and place on top of the potatoes. Cover tightly with foil, then roast the lamb for 2 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 1½ hours.
- Meanwhile, to make the chutney, place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Remove the lamb from the baking tray and place in a shallow bowl, covered with foil. Using a mug or the base of a pot, squash the potatoes into the lamb juices in the pan. Roast for a further 20 minutes or until the potatoes are crisp.
- Meanwhile, to make the bagna cauda: place the garlic and anchovies in a small saucepan, then pour over just enough milk to cover. Simmer over low heat until the garlic is tender enough to be easily mashed with a fork. Add the butter and stir until melted.
- Remove from the heat, then use a stick blender to puree until smooth. With the motor running, gradually add the olive oil and cream until well combined and smooth. Serve warm.
- Serve the lamb and potatoes with the chutney and any vegetables you like, with the bagna cauda on the side.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.