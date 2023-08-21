Crying roast lamb shoulder with crisp potatoes and bagna cauda

For the roast: Remove the lamb from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking. Preheat oven to 220˚C (fan forced 200

C). Scatter the potatoes into the base of a large baking tray, add 250 ml (1 cup) water and the olive oil on top of the potatoes. Season the lamb well with salt and pepper and place on top of the potatoes. Cover tightly with foil, then roast the lamb for 2 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 1½ hours.