Red centre lamington

Preheat the oven to 180˚C (fan-forced 160˚C). Grease and line a 20 cm square baking tin with baking paper.

Place the eggs, yolks and caster sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer and whisk to combine. Place the bowl over a larger bowl of warm water (around 60˚C) and whisk until the eggs loosen. You should be able to pull the whisk out with the eggs flowing relatively smoothly from the wires and it should feel warm to the touch. Beat on medium-high speed until foamy and holding a ribbon.

Sift together the flours and baking powder and gently fold into the egg mixture in 3 batches.

Place the vegetable oil in a small saucepan and heat to lukewarm (around 40˚C). Whisk the warm oil into the batter, then immediately pour the batter into the lined tin and place on a baking tray. Drop the tray on the bench a few times to remove large bubbles, then bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer withdraws clean. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin to room temperature.

Turn out the sponge onto a chopping board, then trim the sides and cut into 9 large cubes, or to whatever size you prefer.

To make the coating, place the icing sugar mixture, cocoa powder, butter and boiling water in a heatproof bowl and stir until thin, glossy and smooth. Combine the coconut and dried herb and spice powders together and place on a flat tray. Dip the sponge cubes in the chocolate mixture, then dip each side in the dry coating and place on a clean tray.

To make the filling, whisk the cream until firm peaks form, then gently fold through the rosella jam.