Sweet and sour schnitzel

serves
4
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breast fillets
- Salt, to season
- 150 g (1 cup) plain flour
- 220 g (2 cups) fine breadcrumbs
- 2 eggs
- 1 litre vegetable oil, for deep frying
- frozen shoestring fries, to serve
- butter lettuce leaves, to serve
Sweet and sour sauce
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- 1 small carrot, peeled and julienned
- 2 thick spring onions, julienned
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ red capsicum, julienned
- ½ yellow capsicum, julienned
- 2 cm piece ginger julienned
- 60 ml (¼ cup) tomato sauce (ketchup)
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- 3 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp chicken stock powder (Adam prefers Knorr brand)
- 1 tbsp cornflour mixed into 125 ml (½ cup) water
Instructions
- Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally, but leave a “hinge” connected on one side. Place each chicken breast between 2 pieces of baking paper, then use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound to around 1 cm thick. Season the chicken well with salt.
- Place the flour in a shallow bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Place the breadcrumbs in another shallow bowl, then beat the eggs and a splash of water in another bowl. Dip each chicken breast in the flour, then egg and breadcrumbs, pressing to coat well. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- To make the sweet and sour sauce, heat a wok over high heat and add the vegetable and sesame oil. Fry the carrot, spring onion, red onion, capsicum and ginger for about 2 minutes or until wilted, then add the tomato sauce, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, chicken stock powder and about 250 ml (1 cup) of water to create a sauce. Simmer for 1 minute, then stir in as much of the cornflour mixture as needed to thicken the sauce. Set the sauce aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan or wok to 170 ˚C. Fry each schnitzel for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on a wire rack. Cook the fries for about 3 minutes or until golden, then drain.
- Serve the schnitzel with fries and lettuce and the sweet and sour sauce poured over the top.
Take a trip around Australia with Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.