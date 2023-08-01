Sweet and sour schnitzel

Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally, but leave a “hinge” connected on one side. Place each chicken breast between 2 pieces of baking paper, then use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound to around 1 cm thick. Season the chicken well with salt.

Place the flour in a shallow bowl and season well with salt and pepper. Place the breadcrumbs in another shallow bowl, then beat the eggs and a splash of water in another bowl. Dip each chicken breast in the flour, then egg and breadcrumbs, pressing to coat well. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

To make the sweet and sour sauce, heat a wok over high heat and add the vegetable and sesame oil. Fry the carrot, spring onion, red onion, capsicum and ginger for about 2 minutes or until wilted, then add the tomato sauce, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, chicken stock powder and about 250 ml (1 cup) of water to create a sauce. Simmer for 1 minute, then stir in as much of the cornflour mixture as needed to thicken the sauce. Set the sauce aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan or wok to 170 ˚C. Fry each schnitzel for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on a wire rack. Cook the fries for about 3 minutes or until golden, then drain.