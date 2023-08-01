Classic vanilla custard tart

To make the pastry, place all the ingredients except the egg into a food processor and pulse until the mixture looks sandy in texture. Add the egg and pulse just until the mixture comes together. Tip the dough onto a clean bench top and shape into a roughly 2 cm-thick disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make the custard, gently whisk the eggs and sugar together until just combined. Stir in the remaining custard ingredients and set aside until needed.

Preheat a fan forced oven to 170 ̊C. Grease a 25 cm tart tin with a removable base and line the base with baking paper. Alternatively, you can use 4 to 6 individual tart tins about 10 cm round.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface until 4 mm thick, then use it to line the base and sides of the prepared tart tin/s. Make sure to gently press the pastry into the corners, then against the edge of the tin to pinch away any excess. Prick the base of the pastry with a fork at 4 cm intervals, then chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes.

Place the chilled pastry case/s on a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. As soon as it emerges from the oven, brush the bottom with a double layer of egg wash, then stand until cooled to at least room temperature. Reduce the oven temperature to 90 ̊C - 100 ̊C.