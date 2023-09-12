Basic butter cake

Spread the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer withdraws clean. Stand in the tin for 5 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool.

Using an electric mixer, whisk the butter, vanilla and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift in the flours in 2 batches, gently folding into the batter and alternating with the milk until just combined.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.