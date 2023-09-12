SBS Food

Basic butter cake

In Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites, with the help of Australian baking legend Pamela Clarke, Poh and Adam made a butter cake like this one (just a lot bigger!) to use as the blank canvas for an 'Australia cake'. It was then decorated with help from iconic designer Ken Done. Use this recipe to make your own creative cakes.

An Australia-shaped cake, including Tasmania, sits on a wooden board. The sides are bue, while the top is yellow, decorated with a large smile.

Basic butter cake, decorated to represent Australia. Credit: Adam and Poh's Great Australian Bites

Ingredients

  • 250 g unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 275 g (1¼ cups) caster sugar
  • 3 eggs, at room temperature
  • 340 g (2¼ cups) self-raising flour
  • 40 g (¼ cup) plain flour
  • 185 ml (¾ cup) milk

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 190˚C (170˚C fan-forced). Grease and line the base of a 20 cm square cake tin.
  2. Using an electric mixer, whisk the butter, vanilla and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift in the flours in 2 batches, gently folding into the batter and alternating with the milk until just combined.
  3. Spread the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer withdraws clean. Stand in the tin for 5 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 12 September 2023 10:28am
By Poh Ling Yeow
Source: SBS

