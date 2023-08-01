Top End laksa

For the laksa rempah (laksa paste), place all the ingredients in a food processor and process into a smooth paste. You can add a bit of the chilli soaking water if you need to help it catch the blades.

If making the sambal belacan, crumble the toasted belacan into a bowl, add the sambal oelek and stir to combine.

Heat a large pot over low-medium heat and add the oil. Add half the laksa rempah (freeze the rest for up to 3 months) and fry in the oil, stirring frequently for about 15 minutes or until the oil separates from the paste. Add the turmeric and fry for a further minute, then add the stock, coconut cream, lemon myrtle, wattleseed and tamarind puree and stir to combine well. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Stir in the sugar and fish sauce and taste to adjust the seasoning. Add the barramundi fillets and tofu puffs simmer for a further 10 minutes or until the fish is just cooked. Carefully break the fish into chunks in the soup.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the packet directions. While different brands will vary, generally Hokkien noodles will just need to be blanched for a few seconds and drained. Pour boiling water over the rice vermicelli and stand for 5 minutes, then drain. Blanch the bean sprouts in the boiling water for 30 seconds.