Episode guide | Khanh Ong's Wild Food

Mixing wild food, wild excitement and a hint of glamour, Khanh Ong's Wild Food is a unique culinary adventure series.

Stream 
 from Sunday 30 April at 8:30pm or watch live on SBS Food (channel 33). For recipes, articles and more visit 
the program page
. ---

 

Cook, presenter and author Khanh Ong goes on a wild culinary adventure in the lush and diverse landscapes of Australia. From the tropics of far north Queensland to the rugged coastal town of Port Lincoln in South Australia and Victoria's Central Gippsland, join Khanh and his crew as they learn from locals about the ingredients, their land and culture.
Episode 1 | Nywaigi Country

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 30 April, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh Ong journeys to Australia’s tropical far north Queensland to discover the culinary secrets of the Nywaigi people, the traditional owners of the land. He learns to cook magpie goose with Nywaigi man Buddy Cassady, explores the tropical coastline, and uses locally foraged ingredients to cook up a summer feast at a waterfall.
RECIPES

Buddy's wild banana damper

Magpie goose with charred cabbage and currant gastrique

Episode 2 | Port Lincoln, SA

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 7 May, 2023 on SBS Food

Moving onto the rugged coastal town of Port Lincoln in South Australia, Khanh unlocks the secrets of the local seafood. He learns how to trawl for wild prawns, harvest oysters, and forage for unique coastal ingredients before putting his skills to the test at a beach cook-up with local guide, Ben.
RECIPES

Barbecued prawns with yoghurt flatbread

Chilli prawn and tomato pasta

Episode 3 | Cairns, QLD

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 14 May, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh travels to Cairns, where he embarks on an adventure from the coast to the rainforests of Mission Beach. He learns how to hunt mud crabs with a spear on the traditional fishing grounds of the Kuku Yalanji people, creates a sashimi dish from the freshest tuna, and cooks a whole wild pig over a fire.
RECIPES

Tuna sashimi

Mudcrab on toast with herbed butter

Vietnamese che Thai

Episode 4 | Eyre Peninsula, SA

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 21 May, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh travels to the spectacular Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. In shark-infested waters he conquers his fears and jumps in to learn how to hunt underwater. From locals, he learns how to spearfish and four-wheel drive through the sand dunes before cooking some fresh southern rock lobster on the beach with good friend Ben.
RECIPES

Thai-inspired mussels

Crispy skin fish burgers

Episode 5 | Gippsland, VIC

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 28 May, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh embarks on an epic road trip through Central Gippsland, Victoria also known as 'the middle of everywhere'. Learning how to forage for ingredients for a wild salad, he harvests mushrooms and creates spice blends from native ingredients before cooking up a storm at a local dam.
RECIPES

Grilled yabbies with yabby mayo

Khanh’s bougie mi goreng

Episode 6 | Gippsland, VIC

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 28 May, 2023 on SBS Food

He continues his road trip through 'the middle of everywhere or Central Gippsland, learning how to catch European carp for an ancient recipe for fish sauce. He learns how to hunt and butcher wild deer before using his knowledge to whip up an amazing venison dish over the fire.
RECIPES

Vietnamese lemongrass eel

Venison with mulberry jus

Episode 7 | Mallacoota, VIC

Airs 8:30pm Sunday 11 June, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh travels to Mallacoota, Victoria to explore the seafood delicacies that the area has to offer but decides to make a few pitstops along the way. He learns how to make blue cheese, and picks out some wine to match with the seafood dishes before jumping headfirst into the water with professional abalone diver, Grant Shorland.
RECIPES

Grilled cockles with spring onion oil

Beer battered abalone

Episode 8 | Tasmania

Airs 8:30pm Friday 7 July, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh travels to Tasmania in search of culinary inspiration. Learning from locals he hunts for truffles, explores a walnut farm, and learns about the ethical harvesting of wallaby meat - a protein that is unique to Tasmania. 
RECIPES

Truffled scrambled eggs

Savoury Dutch baby pancake

Episode 9 | Tasmania

Airs 8:30pm Friday 14 July, 2023 on SBS Food

Continuing his journey through Tasmania, Khanh explores some local farm gates for inspiration and meets an experienced trout fisherperson who passes on some knowledge. He then braves the tempestuous oceans of Tasmania in search of the prized bluefin tuna. 
RECIPE

Savoury Dutch baby pancake

Episode 10 | Mornington Peninsula, VIC

Airs 8:30pm Friday 21 July, 2023 on SBS Food

Khanh sets up camp on the magnificent Mornington Peninsula, Victoria to cook a three-course meal inspired by his travels through the series. Each meal is a nod to some of the wild and wonderful locations that he has travelled to and uses the knowledge that he has gained along the way.
RECIPE

Far North Queensland French toast

 
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
4 min read
Published 15 April 2023 11:04am
Updated 15 September 2023 4:00pm
By SBS Food
Source: SBS

