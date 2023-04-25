SBS Food

Buddy's wild banana damper

Imagine this: you wake up in your tent on a foggy morning to birds chirping and a smouldering fire. What better way to enjoy it than a loaf of banana damper? Even better if you pick the bananas yourself like Buddy did.

serves

4

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

1

hour

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups self-raising flour
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 banana, mashed (about 1/3 cup)
  • Banana leaf, for baking

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C
  2. Place all ingredients except the banana into a mixing bowl and mix until just combined. Do not over-mix as you don’t want to activate the gluten. If the mixture is too runny add a little more flour until it comes together as a soft dough.
  3. Flatten the dough out into a thick disk then spread on the mashed banana, roll the dough up into a loaf to create a ripple of banana through the centre.
  4. Run the banana leaf over a gas hob or camp fire to soften, then place the dough in the centre and wrap into a loose burrito form.
  5. Bury under coals and bake for 45-60 minutes. Alternatively you can place this inside a pre-heated dutch oven and bake in your oven for 30-40 minutes. Or, place the dough in a loaf tin and bake uncovered.
  6. Once baked, remove the banana leaf and cool before slicing. 
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 10:26am
By Buddy Cassady
Source: SBS

