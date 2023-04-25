Buddy's wild banana damper

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C

Place all ingredients except the banana into a mixing bowl and mix until just combined. Do not over-mix as you don’t want to activate the gluten. If the mixture is too runny add a little more flour until it comes together as a soft dough.

Flatten the dough out into a thick disk then spread on the mashed banana, roll the dough up into a loaf to create a ripple of banana through the centre.

Run the banana leaf over a gas hob or camp fire to soften, then place the dough in the centre and wrap into a loose burrito form.

Bury under coals and bake for 45-60 minutes. Alternatively you can place this inside a pre-heated dutch oven and bake in your oven for 30-40 minutes. Or, place the dough in a loaf tin and bake uncovered.