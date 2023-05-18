Tuna sashimi

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 300 ml dashi
- 60 ml tamari
- 40 ml mirin
- 20 ml yuzu or lemon juice
- 250 g sashimi grade tuna, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 Lebanese cucumber, finely diced
- Kewpie mayo, to taste
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced into ribbons
- 1 long red chili, finely sliced
- 2 tsp fried shallots
- 1 tsp roasted sesame seeds
- Lemon zest, to serve
Instructions
- To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine dashi, tamari, mirin and lemon juice. Mix and set aside.
- On four serving plates, portion the tuna evenly across each plate, scattering so it falls naturally.
- Drizzle some sesame oil on each plate, then spoon little mounds of cucumber around the tuna followed by little dots of kewpie mayo on the corners of each piece of tuna.
- To garnish, scatter spring onions, red chili, fried shallots and sesame seeds around the plate and top with a grating of lemon zest.
- Pour dressing onto each plate and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.