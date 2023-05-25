Grilled yabbies with yabby mayo

Split yabbies in half lengthways and season with salt. Grill 8 of the yabbies on a pre-heated barbecue or in a large pan over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes, shell side down. Place the four yabbies in the fridge and leave the pan or barbecue out to cook them later.

Remove the meat from 8 of the yabbies set aside.

Add the yabby shells to a small pot with oil and lemon myrtle leaves. Place over medium heat and allow to infuse for around 15 minutes. Drain oil through a sieve into a heatproof bowl and set aside to cool down in the fridge for 30 minutes.

In the canister of a stick blender add egg yolk, mustard infused salt and the cooled down oil. Using a stick blender place the blade over the yolk and blitz keeping the blender in place. Once the yolk becomes thick and white slowly pull the blender up to incorporate the oil.

Re-heat your grill and cook the remaining four yabbies in their shell.