Grilled yabbies with yabby mayo

serves
2
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 12 large yabbies
- 200 ml neutral oil
- 4 lemon myrtle leaves
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Dash Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp lemon myrtle-infused salt, or table salt
- Edible herbs and flowers, to garnish
Chilling time: 30 minutes
Instructions
- Split yabbies in half lengthways and season with salt. Grill 8 of the yabbies on a pre-heated barbecue or in a large pan over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes, shell side down. Place the four yabbies in the fridge and leave the pan or barbecue out to cook them later.
- Remove the meat from 8 of the yabbies set aside.
- Add the yabby shells to a small pot with oil and lemon myrtle leaves. Place over medium heat and allow to infuse for around 15 minutes. Drain oil through a sieve into a heatproof bowl and set aside to cool down in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- In the canister of a stick blender add egg yolk, mustard infused salt and the cooled down oil. Using a stick blender place the blade over the yolk and blitz keeping the blender in place. Once the yolk becomes thick and white slowly pull the blender up to incorporate the oil.
- Re-heat your grill and cook the remaining four yabbies in their shell.
- To serve, place yabbies on a plate and drizzle with sauce. Scatter herbs and flowers to garnish. I used pea shoots, kale flowers and chives.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.