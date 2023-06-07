SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

French

Venison with mulberry jus

Venison is a very lean meat and doesn't need to be cooked long or it will become tough and unpleasant to eat.

serves

2

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

25

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 500 ml low sodium beef stock
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 50 g oyster mushrooms
  • 70 g sugar
  • 80 ml apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½  brown onion, finely chopped
  • 6 swamp dock or silver beet leaves
  • 300 g venison back strap
  • 2 tbsp mulberry jam
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 ½ tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 orange, segmented
  • Dried flowers, for garnish
Pickling time: 20 minutes

Instructions

  1. For the jus, in a small pot on medium high heat add beef stock and Dijon mustard. Reduce until liquid is at 50% of its original volume, about 10 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl add oyster mushrooms, sugar and 60 ml of the apple cider vinegar and mix well. Leave to pickle for 20 minutes.
  3. In a frying pan add 1 tbsp of olive oil, brown onion and swamp dock and cook on medium low for 6-8 minutes until softened. Season with 10 g of sugar and a large pinch of salt.
  4. Preheat a charcoal grill or grill pan. Coat venison with 1 tbsp of olive oil and a generous dusting of salt. Place venison onto a charcoal grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Set aside to rest.
  5. Add mulberry and Worcestershire sauce into the beef stock with 20 ml of apple cider vinegar and reduce again by ½. Add in butter and mix well, taste and season with salt as needed.
  6. To serve, slice venison to bite sized pieces. Plate onion and greens with venison over the top, add pickled mushrooms, orange segments and jus.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 23 August 2023 3:13pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends