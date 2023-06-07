Venison with mulberry jus

serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 500 ml low sodium beef stock
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 50 g oyster mushrooms
- 70 g sugar
- 80 ml apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ brown onion, finely chopped
- 6 swamp dock or silver beet leaves
- 300 g venison back strap
- 2 tbsp mulberry jam
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 ½ tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 orange, segmented
- Dried flowers, for garnish
Pickling time: 20 minutes
Instructions
- For the jus, in a small pot on medium high heat add beef stock and Dijon mustard. Reduce until liquid is at 50% of its original volume, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl add oyster mushrooms, sugar and 60 ml of the apple cider vinegar and mix well. Leave to pickle for 20 minutes.
- In a frying pan add 1 tbsp of olive oil, brown onion and swamp dock and cook on medium low for 6-8 minutes until softened. Season with 10 g of sugar and a large pinch of salt.
- Preheat a charcoal grill or grill pan. Coat venison with 1 tbsp of olive oil and a generous dusting of salt. Place venison onto a charcoal grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Set aside to rest.
- Add mulberry and Worcestershire sauce into the beef stock with 20 ml of apple cider vinegar and reduce again by ½. Add in butter and mix well, taste and season with salt as needed.
- To serve, slice venison to bite sized pieces. Plate onion and greens with venison over the top, add pickled mushrooms, orange segments and jus.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.