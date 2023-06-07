Venison with mulberry jus

For the jus, in a small pot on medium high heat add beef stock and Dijon mustard. Reduce until liquid is at 50% of its original volume, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl add oyster mushrooms, sugar and 60 ml of the apple cider vinegar and mix well. Leave to pickle for 20 minutes.

In a frying pan add 1 tbsp of olive oil, brown onion and swamp dock and cook on medium low for 6-8 minutes until softened. Season with 10 g of sugar and a large pinch of salt.

Preheat a charcoal grill or grill pan. Coat venison with 1 tbsp of olive oil and a generous dusting of salt. Place venison onto a charcoal grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Set aside to rest.

Add mulberry and Worcestershire sauce into the beef stock with 20 ml of apple cider vinegar and reduce again by ½. Add in butter and mix well, taste and season with salt as needed.