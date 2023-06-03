SBS Food

Vietnamese lemongrass eel

Eel has a similar flavour to a white-fleshed fish but with the fatty texture of salmon. It pairs well with sweet flavours like teriyaki or paired here with the brightness of lemongrass and fresh chilli.

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 3 lemongrass stalks, bruised and finely chopped
  • 1 ½ tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 Birdseye chili, finely chopped
  • 1 long red chili, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 kg eel, chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 tbsp caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • Vietnamese mint, to serve

Instructions

  1. Place a large frypan over medium-high heat and add lemongrass and oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.
  2. Add chili and garlic and cook for a further minute. Then add the eel and cook for about 3 minutes on each side.
  3. Add caster sugar and fish sauce and cook for a further 3 minutes, until sauce is reduced and sticky.
  4. Serve with Vietnamese mint on top.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.


Published 23 August 2023 3:12pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

