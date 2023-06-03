Vietnamese lemongrass eel

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 lemongrass stalks, bruised and finely chopped
- 1 ½ tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 Birdseye chili, finely chopped
- 1 long red chili, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 kg eel, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- Vietnamese mint, to serve
Instructions
- Place a large frypan over medium-high heat and add lemongrass and oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.
- Add chili and garlic and cook for a further minute. Then add the eel and cook for about 3 minutes on each side.
- Add caster sugar and fish sauce and cook for a further 3 minutes, until sauce is reduced and sticky.
- Serve with Vietnamese mint on top.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.