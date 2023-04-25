Magpie goose with charred cabbage and currant gastrique

Cut your magpie goose into quarters and set aside. In a small bowl mix lemon, garlic, honey and salt to make marinade.

On an open fire place a grill plate and grill the goose, turning every 3-4 mins, brushing with marinade until just cooked, about 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can evenly sear the bird in a cast-iron pan over medium heat, baste it with marinade then place in a 200°C oven for 30 minutes until cooked through but still blushing.

Meanwhile, coat the cabbage with olive oil and sprinkle with salt to season.

Cut the onion in half an place face-down in a medium pan along with the cabbage wedges. Cook over an open fire or medium heat and grill the cabbage for 5 minutes then flip and continue cooking for another 5 minutes on the other side. It should be very charred and begin to soften inside. Leave the onion to char and steam internally while the cabbage cooks, then remove and set aside.

In a small pot, combine currants, sugar and red wine vinegar and place over medium heat until liquid reduces by two-thirds, about 10 minutes.

Once the onion has cooled a little, flake apart the layers. Slice the large outer layers in half or thirds and leave smaller ones whole.