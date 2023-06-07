Grilled cockles with spring onion oil

serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 1 kg cockles, purged of sand
- 4 spring onions green part, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 3 tbsp salted peanuts, finely chopped
Instructions
- Place the cockles over coals to cook until they pop open.
- In a small pan on high heat add spring onions, oil and a large pinch of salt. Cook for 6-8 minutes until spring onions soften but do not brown.
- Meanwhile, place the cockles over a hot charcoal grill or barbecue and grill until they pop open, about 5 minutes.
- Spoon a little spring onion oil with spring onions over the open cockles and cook for a further minute.
- To serve, top with chopped peanuts. Enjoy as a snack as-is or as part of a shared meal.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.