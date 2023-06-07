SBS Food

Asian

Grilled cockles with spring onion oil

Grilled simply, cockles pick up whisps of smoke from the coals, complemented by warm and savoury spring onion oil. You could also do this at home on a gas barbecue.

serves

2

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 kg cockles, purged of sand
  • 4 spring onions green part, finely chopped
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 3 tbsp salted peanuts, finely chopped

Instructions

  1. Place the cockles over coals to cook until they pop open.
  2. In a small pan on high heat add spring onions, oil and a large pinch of salt. Cook for 6-8 minutes until spring onions soften but do not brown.
  3. Meanwhile, place the cockles over a hot charcoal grill or barbecue and grill until they pop open, about 5 minutes.
  4. Spoon a little spring onion oil with spring onions over the open cockles and cook for a further minute.
  5. To serve, top with chopped peanuts. Enjoy as a snack as-is or as part of a shared meal.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 3:40pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

