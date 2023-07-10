Savoury Dutch baby pancake

serves
2
people
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 eggs at room temperature
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 130 ml milk, warmed in the microwave for 15 seconds
- 60 g flour
- 30 g ground walnuts
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 4 tbsp butter
For the topping
- 10 toasted walnuts
- ½ cup rocket
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- Edible flowers (optional)
- ½ granny smith apple, sliced into matchsticks
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 180°C.
- In a mixing bowl combine eggs, sugar, milk, flour, ground walnuts, vanilla paste, a pinch of salt, and cinnamon. Make sure you beat this batter well or alternatively, blend for a few minutes.
- In a hot oven-proof skillet add 2 tbsp of butter and let it melt in the oven for 2-4 minutes, until super hot.
- Pour batter into the skillet and pop it back into the oven to cook for 15-17 minutes, or until risen and fluffy.
- For the topping, combine walnuts, rocket, cherry tomatoes, edible flowers apple in a mixing bowl.
- Squeeze over the juice of 1 lemon, season with salt, and pour over olive oil. Toss to mix.
- To serve, add the salad to the centre of the pancake once it comes out of the oven.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.