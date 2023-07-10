Savoury Dutch baby pancake

You could make this into a sweet pancake by swapping out the salad topping for some fresh blackberries, walnuts, icing sugar and a drizzle of honey.

Dutch baby pancake

Credit: Khanh Ong's Wild Food

serves

2

people

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs at room temperature
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 130 ml milk, warmed in the microwave for 15 seconds
  • 60 g flour
  • 30 g ground walnuts
  • 1 tsp vanilla paste
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 4 tbsp butter
For the topping
  • 10 toasted walnuts
  • ½ cup rocket
  • 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Edible flowers (optional)
  • ½ granny smith apple, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1 lemon, juice only
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.
  2. In a mixing bowl combine eggs, sugar, milk, flour, ground walnuts, vanilla paste, a pinch of salt, and cinnamon. Make sure you beat this batter well or alternatively, blend for a few minutes.
  3. In a hot oven-proof skillet add 2 tbsp of butter and let it melt in the oven for 2-4 minutes, until super hot.
  4. Pour batter into the skillet and pop it back into the oven to cook for 15-17 minutes, or until risen and fluffy.
  5. For the topping, combine walnuts, rocket, cherry tomatoes, edible flowers apple in a mixing bowl.
  6. Squeeze over the juice of 1 lemon, season with salt, and pour over olive oil. Toss to mix.
  7. To serve, add the salad to the centre of the pancake once it comes out of the oven.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 11 July 2023 9:31am
By Khanh Ong

