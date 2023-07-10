Savoury Dutch baby pancake

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

In a mixing bowl combine eggs, sugar, milk, flour, ground walnuts, vanilla paste, a pinch of salt, and cinnamon. Make sure you beat this batter well or alternatively, blend for a few minutes.

In a hot oven-proof skillet add 2 tbsp of butter and let it melt in the oven for 2-4 minutes, until super hot.

Pour batter into the skillet and pop it back into the oven to cook for 15-17 minutes, or until risen and fluffy.

For the topping, combine walnuts, rocket, cherry tomatoes, edible flowers apple in a mixing bowl.

Squeeze over the juice of 1 lemon, season with salt, and pour over olive oil. Toss to mix.