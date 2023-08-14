Far North Queensland French toast

serves
1
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup of milk
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
- ½ tsp cinnamon powder
- 2 slices day old brioche
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 cup lychee
- 1 tsp Davidson plum pearls
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- Lemon balm leaves, to garnish
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl combine eggs, milk, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon powder and a pinch of salt.
- Drench the brioche in the mixture.
- Place a large frypan on medium heat, add butter and cook until melted, turn the head down to medium-low and palace the brioche into the pan. Cook for 3-5 minutes until caramelised. Flip the brioche and cook for further 3-4 minutes.
- Serve topped with sliced lychees, davidson plum pearls, maple syrup and lemon balm.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.