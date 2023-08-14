SBS Food

Far North Queensland French toast

Showcasing some of Far North Queensland's finest for breakfast, Khanh makes French toast using local lychees, Davidson plum and lemon balm.

serves

1

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup of milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • ½ tsp cinnamon powder
  • 2 slices day old brioche
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 cup lychee
  • 1 tsp Davidson plum pearls
  • 2 tsp maple syrup
  • Lemon balm leaves, to garnish

Instructions

  1. In a large mixing bowl combine eggs, milk, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon powder and a pinch of salt.
  2. Drench the brioche in the mixture.
  3. Place a large frypan on medium heat, add butter and cook until melted, turn the head down to medium-low and palace the brioche into the pan. Cook for 3-5 minutes until caramelised. Flip the brioche and cook for further 3-4 minutes.
  4. Serve topped with sliced lychees, davidson plum pearls, maple syrup and lemon balm.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 August 2023 2:32pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

