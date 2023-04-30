Chilli prawn and tomato pasta

Place a large pot of well-salted water on to boil.

Meanwhile, in a large frypan over medium heat add olive oil, onion and a pinch of salt, and cook for 2-3 minutes until just slightly softened. Be careful not to brown the onion. Add garlic and cook for a further minute until fragrant.

Add the prawn heads to the pan and gently crush so they release their juices into the sauce and cook for 3-5 minutes stirring.

Once your pot of water is boiling add the pasta until almost al-dente. It will keep cooking in the sauce.

Meanwhile, remove the prawn heads and add white wine and cherry tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are blistered and break for about 3-4 minutes.

Add prawn meat and chili and cook for a further few minutes, stirring. Season well with salt and a pinch of sugar if needed.

Add your pasta to the pan which should be ready about now and toss well.