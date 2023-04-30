Chilli prawn and tomato pasta

serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 brown onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 800 g whole prawns peeled with heads reserved, half chopped half kept whole
- 500 g spaghetti or linguine
- ⅓ cup white wine
- 400 g cherry tomatoes
- 1-2 birds eye chillies, finely chopped
- salt and sugar to taste
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- Chopped fresh parsley, to serve
Instructions
- Place a large pot of well-salted water on to boil.
- Meanwhile, in a large frypan over medium heat add olive oil, onion and a pinch of salt, and cook for 2-3 minutes until just slightly softened. Be careful not to brown the onion. Add garlic and cook for a further minute until fragrant.
- Add the prawn heads to the pan and gently crush so they release their juices into the sauce and cook for 3-5 minutes stirring.
- Once your pot of water is boiling add the pasta until almost al-dente. It will keep cooking in the sauce.
- Meanwhile, remove the prawn heads and add white wine and cherry tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are blistered and break for about 3-4 minutes.
- Add prawn meat and chili and cook for a further few minutes, stirring. Season well with salt and a pinch of sugar if needed.
- Add your pasta to the pan which should be ready about now and toss well.
- Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and grate over some lemon zest. Toss again and serve immediately with a scattering of fresh parsley.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.