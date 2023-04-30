SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Italian

Chilli prawn and tomato pasta

Make sure you don’t over-cook the pasta when making this dish. It’s best to prep and set out all the ingredients first, start the sauce, then line it up so your pasta is ready to add just before it reaches al-dente. It will keep cooking in the last couple of minutes.

serves

4

people

preparation

15

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 brown onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 800 g whole prawns peeled with heads reserved, half chopped half kept whole
  • 500 g spaghetti or linguine
  • ⅓ cup white wine
  • 400 g cherry tomatoes
  • 1-2 birds eye chillies, finely chopped
  • salt and sugar to taste
  • 1 lemon, zest and juice
  • Chopped fresh parsley, to serve

Instructions

  1. Place a large pot of well-salted water on to boil.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large frypan over medium heat add olive oil, onion and a pinch of salt, and cook for 2-3 minutes until just slightly softened. Be careful not to brown the onion. Add garlic and cook for a further minute until fragrant.
  3. Add the prawn heads to the pan and gently crush so they release their juices into the sauce and cook for 3-5 minutes stirring.
  4. Once your pot of water is boiling add the pasta until almost al-dente. It will keep cooking in the sauce.
  5. Meanwhile, remove the prawn heads and add white wine and cherry tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are blistered and break for about 3-4 minutes.
  6. Add prawn meat and chili and cook for a further few minutes, stirring. Season well with salt and a pinch of sugar if needed.
  7. Add your pasta to the pan which should be ready about now and toss well.
  8. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and grate over some lemon zest. Toss again and serve immediately with a scattering of fresh parsley.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 23 August 2023 11:31am
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends