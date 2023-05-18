Crispy skin fish burgers

serves
4
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 4 x 100 g filet of a firm white fleshed fish, skin on
- 2 tbsp neutral oil
- ¼ red cabbage, finely sliced
- 1 shallot, finely sliced
- 3 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- Kewpie mayo, to serve
Instructions
- Place the fish skin side up and season well with salt. Drizzle with oil.
- On a grill or a non-stick pan preheated to medium-high heat, place fish skin side down and cook for 2-3 minutes until skin is crispy and dry. If you’re using a pan, cook it for an extra minute. Flip the fish and cook a further 1-2 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix, cabbage, shallots, spring onions, dill and lemon juice and zest. Season to taste with salt.
- To serve, toast the brioche buns then add kewpie mayo, top with some cabbage salad, a filet of fish and the top bun.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.