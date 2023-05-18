SBS Food

Crispy skin fish burgers

Don’t worry about crumbing or battering your next fish burger, just choose fish with skin on and get it nice and crispy.

  • serves

    4

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 4 x 100 g filet of a firm white fleshed fish, skin on
  • 2 tbsp neutral oil
  • ¼ red cabbage, finely sliced
  • 1 shallot, finely sliced
  • 3 spring onions, finely sliced
  • 1 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • 4 brioche buns, toasted
  • Kewpie mayo, to serve

Instructions

  1. Place the fish skin side up and season well with salt. Drizzle with oil.
  2. On a grill or a non-stick pan preheated to medium-high heat, place fish skin side down and cook for 2-3 minutes until skin is crispy and dry. If you’re using a pan, cook it for an extra minute. Flip the fish and cook a further 1-2 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix, cabbage, shallots, spring onions, dill and lemon juice and zest. Season to taste with salt.
  4. To serve, toast the brioche buns then add kewpie mayo, top with some cabbage salad, a filet of fish and the top bun.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

