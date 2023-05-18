SBS Food

Thai-inspired mussels

Infuse your next pot of mussels with fragrant lemongrass and makrut lime. The birdseye chilis can be adjusted according to your taste.

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    15 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 stalks lemongrass, bruised and finely sliced
  • 2 tbsp neutral oil
  • 2 thumb sized pieces ginger, sliced thin
  • 2 birdseye chilis, finely chopped
  • 1 long red chili, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 kgs mussels
  • 4 makrut lime leaves
  • 2 tsp caster sugar
  • 1 lime, juice only
  • 3 tbsp fish sauce
  • Handful Thai basil leaves
  • Bread, noodles or rice, to serve

Instructions

  1. In a large heavy based pot add lemongrass oil, ginger and chilies and cook for 2 minutes on medium-high. Add garlic and onions and cook for further 3 minutes.
  2. Add mussels and lime leaves and cover with a lid, cook until they start to pop open, 4-6mins.
  3. Add sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, Thai basil and stir well. Taste and adjust seasoning with extra sugar and fish sauce if needed.
  4. Cook for further 2 minutes covered if the majority of the mussels have not opened.
  5. Serve with crusty bread or over noodles or rice.
 

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 2:42pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

