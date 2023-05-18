Thai-inspired mussels

serves
Ingredients
- 2 stalks lemongrass, bruised and finely sliced
- 2 tbsp neutral oil
- 2 thumb sized pieces ginger, sliced thin
- 2 birdseye chilis, finely chopped
- 1 long red chili, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 3 kgs mussels
- 4 makrut lime leaves
- 2 tsp caster sugar
- 1 lime, juice only
- 3 tbsp fish sauce
- Handful Thai basil leaves
- Bread, noodles or rice, to serve
Instructions
- In a large heavy based pot add lemongrass oil, ginger and chilies and cook for 2 minutes on medium-high. Add garlic and onions and cook for further 3 minutes.
- Add mussels and lime leaves and cover with a lid, cook until they start to pop open, 4-6mins.
- Add sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, Thai basil and stir well. Taste and adjust seasoning with extra sugar and fish sauce if needed.
- Cook for further 2 minutes covered if the majority of the mussels have not opened.
- Serve with crusty bread or over noodles or rice.
Cook's Notes
