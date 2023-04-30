SBS Food

Barbecued prawns with yoghurt flatbread

Handheld dishes are great for outdoor dining since there’s less washing up and if you drop a bit of corn salsa on the ground no worries, nature’s got it sorted.

serves

2

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

Yoghurt flatbread
  • 1 cup Greek yoghurt
  • 1 ⅓ cup self-raising flour +more for dusting
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tsp olive oil
Prawns
  • 150 g large prawns peeled and deveined
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ lime, zest only
Corn salsa
  • 1 cobb fresh corn kernels, optionally charred (about ¾ cup)
  • 1 tomato, finely chopped
  • ½ lebanese cucumber, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 long red chilli, finely chopped
  • 3 sprigs coriander, finely chopped
  • ½ lime, juice and zest
Spiced yoghurt
  • ½ cup Greek yoghurt
  • ½ lime, juice and zest
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp salt

Instructions

  1. To make the flatbread, combine all ingredients until a dough ball forms, adding flour gradually as needed. Lightly knead the dough on a well-floured surface for 1 to 2 minutes.
  2. Divide the dough into 6 equal balls, then on a floured surface roll them into flatbreads.
  3. To cook the flatbreads, place a large frying pan on medium-high heat.
  4. Pop flatbreads one at a time for 30seconds on each side, cook until puffed and covered in brown spots. Set aside to cool.
  5. For the prawns, add all ingredients to a small bowl and mix well to coat prawns in marinade.
  6. Place a griddle pan over high heat and pre-heat for a minute or two, then cook prawns for about 60 seconds each side and remove. If you want charred corn in your salsa, add cobbs to the pan and grill for a minute or two, then set aside to cool before removing kernels.
  7. For the corn salsa, in a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and set aside.
  8. For the spiced yoghurt, in a medium bowl, mix all ingredients well and set aside.
  9. To serve, place 2 prawns onto a flatbread, top with salsa and a dollop of yoghurt sauce and garnish with some coriander leaves.
 

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 10:29am
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

