Barbecued prawns with yoghurt flatbread

serves
2
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Yoghurt flatbread
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 ⅓ cup self-raising flour +more for dusting
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tsp olive oil
Prawns
- 150 g large prawns peeled and deveined
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ lime, zest only
Corn salsa
- 1 cobb fresh corn kernels, optionally charred (about ¾ cup)
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- ½ lebanese cucumber, finely chopped
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1 long red chilli, finely chopped
- 3 sprigs coriander, finely chopped
- ½ lime, juice and zest
Spiced yoghurt
- ½ cup Greek yoghurt
- ½ lime, juice and zest
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp salt
Instructions
- To make the flatbread, combine all ingredients until a dough ball forms, adding flour gradually as needed. Lightly knead the dough on a well-floured surface for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 6 equal balls, then on a floured surface roll them into flatbreads.
- To cook the flatbreads, place a large frying pan on medium-high heat.
- Pop flatbreads one at a time for 30seconds on each side, cook until puffed and covered in brown spots. Set aside to cool.
- For the prawns, add all ingredients to a small bowl and mix well to coat prawns in marinade.
- Place a griddle pan over high heat and pre-heat for a minute or two, then cook prawns for about 60 seconds each side and remove. If you want charred corn in your salsa, add cobbs to the pan and grill for a minute or two, then set aside to cool before removing kernels.
- For the corn salsa, in a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and set aside.
- For the spiced yoghurt, in a medium bowl, mix all ingredients well and set aside.
- To serve, place 2 prawns onto a flatbread, top with salsa and a dollop of yoghurt sauce and garnish with some coriander leaves.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.