Barbecued prawns with yoghurt flatbread

To make the flatbread, combine all ingredients until a dough ball forms, adding flour gradually as needed. Lightly knead the dough on a well-floured surface for 1 to 2 minutes.

Divide the dough into 6 equal balls, then on a floured surface roll them into flatbreads.

To cook the flatbreads, place a large frying pan on medium-high heat.

Pop flatbreads one at a time for 30seconds on each side, cook until puffed and covered in brown spots. Set aside to cool.

For the prawns, add all ingredients to a small bowl and mix well to coat prawns in marinade.

Place a griddle pan over high heat and pre-heat for a minute or two, then cook prawns for about 60 seconds each side and remove. If you want charred corn in your salsa, add cobbs to the pan and grill for a minute or two, then set aside to cool before removing kernels.

For the corn salsa, in a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and set aside.

For the spiced yoghurt, in a medium bowl, mix all ingredients well and set aside.