SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Asian

Beer battered abalone

Abalone should be either cooked really quickly or low and slow. Here Khanh tenderises the abalone before frying and topping with a sweet and sour sauce.

serves

4

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • Neutral oil, to deep fry
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 1 cup self-raising flour
  • 1 ¾ cup beer
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 black lip abalone, sliced and tenderised using a mallet
  • Small knob ginger, grated
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, grated
  • 3 spring onions white part only, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp light soy
  • ½ cup of pineapple juice
  • 1 ½ tbsp tomato sauce
  • ¼ cup of rice wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp of white sugar
  • Zest of half a lemon
  • Coriander, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Place a large pot of oil the stove and bring to 180°C or until the tip of a chopstick or wooden spoon bubbles immediately when lowered in.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk cornstarch, self-raising flour and beer with large pinch of salt.
  3. Dunk the abalone into the batter until well coated and deep fry in batches for 2-3 mins until golden.
  4. Remove and set aside.
  5. In a small pan on medium heat add ginger, garlic, spring onions and oil and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant.
  6. Add the soy, pineapple juice, tomato sauce, vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes.
  7. Stir through lemon zest to finish. To serve, spoon sauce over abalone and garnish with coriander.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 23 August 2023 3:41pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends