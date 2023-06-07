Beer battered abalone

serves
4
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- Neutral oil, to deep fry
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 1 cup self-raising flour
- 1 ¾ cup beer
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 black lip abalone, sliced and tenderised using a mallet
- Small knob ginger, grated
- 2-3 cloves garlic, grated
- 3 spring onions white part only, finely chopped
- 2 tsp vegetable oil
- 2 tsp light soy
- ½ cup of pineapple juice
- 1 ½ tbsp tomato sauce
- ¼ cup of rice wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp of white sugar
- Zest of half a lemon
- Coriander, to garnish
Instructions
- Place a large pot of oil the stove and bring to 180°C or until the tip of a chopstick or wooden spoon bubbles immediately when lowered in.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk cornstarch, self-raising flour and beer with large pinch of salt.
- Dunk the abalone into the batter until well coated and deep fry in batches for 2-3 mins until golden.
- Remove and set aside.
- In a small pan on medium heat add ginger, garlic, spring onions and oil and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the soy, pineapple juice, tomato sauce, vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Stir through lemon zest to finish. To serve, spoon sauce over abalone and garnish with coriander.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.