Beer battered abalone

Dunk the abalone into the batter until well coated and deep fry in batches for 2-3 mins until golden.

Place a large pot of oil the stove and bring to 180°C or until the tip of a chopstick or wooden spoon bubbles immediately when lowered in.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.