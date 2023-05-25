SBS Food

Khanh’s bougie mi goreng

Everyone has their way of making packet noodles extra fancy, here Khanh uses eggs to create a silky sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 packets instant mi goreng
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 eggs
  • 100 g aged cheddar, grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 30 g butter
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp fish sauce
  • Micro herbs and chives, to garnish 

Instructions

  1. Cook mi goreng noodles in boiling water for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, mix eggs, yolks and cheese in a mixing bowl with ¼ cup of noodle water.
  3. In a small frying pan add garlic, butter and sugar on medium heat and cook until garlic starts to bubble, about 2-3 minutes.
  4. Add seasoning pouch to garlic butter and fish sauce, mix it well, then add the noodles without the liquid, and toss to coat. Turn the heat off and pour in egg mixture and toss quickly for a minute or two until it thickens. The residual heat will cook the eggs.
  5. Add more noodle liquid if noodles don't look creamy enough 1 tbsp at a time.
  6. Serve with micro herbs, chives and extra cheese, if you like.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 3:12pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

