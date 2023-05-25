Khanh’s bougie mi goreng

serves
2
prep
5 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 packets instant mi goreng
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 eggs
- 100 g aged cheddar, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 30 g butter
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- Micro herbs and chives, to garnish
Instructions
- Cook mi goreng noodles in boiling water for 2-3 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix eggs, yolks and cheese in a mixing bowl with ¼ cup of noodle water.
- In a small frying pan add garlic, butter and sugar on medium heat and cook until garlic starts to bubble, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add seasoning pouch to garlic butter and fish sauce, mix it well, then add the noodles without the liquid, and toss to coat. Turn the heat off and pour in egg mixture and toss quickly for a minute or two until it thickens. The residual heat will cook the eggs.
- Add more noodle liquid if noodles don't look creamy enough 1 tbsp at a time.
- Serve with micro herbs, chives and extra cheese, if you like.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.