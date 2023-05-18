Mudcrab on toast with herbed butter

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 400 g mud crab meat, picked
- 100 g butter
- 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
- 1 long red chili, finely diced
- 1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tsp dill, finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 4 slices good quality bread, to serve
- ½ cup labneh
- Fresh dill, to serve
- Lemon, to serve
Instructions
- In a small pan over medium-low heat add butter, garlic and chili, and cook to infuse for 5-7 minutes.
- Take the butter off the heat add parsley, dill and season with salt. Set aside.
- Toast 4 slices of bread until golden brown and crunchy, then place one on each serving plate.
- Spread labneh on each slice of bread and top each piece with a quarter of the crab meat.
- Finish with drizzle of herbed butter and a scattering of dill, lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.