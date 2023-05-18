SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Australian

Mudcrab on toast with herbed butter

Khanh roasted and picked a whole 1kg mudcrab for this recipe. If you want to commit, then roast it, flipping halfway for around 15 minutes on a hot barbecue, or boil for 18 minutes per kilo.

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

4

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 400 g mud crab meat, picked
  • 100 g butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
  • 1 long red chili, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp dill, finely chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • 4 slices good quality bread, to serve
  • ½ cup labneh
  • Fresh dill, to serve
  • Lemon, to serve

Instructions

  1. In a small pan over medium-low heat add butter, garlic and chili, and cook to infuse for 5-7 minutes.
  2. Take the butter off the heat add parsley, dill and season with salt. Set aside.
  3. Toast 4 slices of bread until golden brown and crunchy, then place one on each serving plate.
  4. Spread labneh on each slice of bread and top each piece with a quarter of the crab meat.
  5. Finish with drizzle of herbed butter and a scattering of dill, lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice.
 

Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 23 August 2023 2:39pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends