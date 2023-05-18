Vietnamese che Thai

Add the Aiyu jelly, toddy palm and coconut milk to the jug with sugar and top entire jug with ice. Stir to mix well.

Pop the water chestnut into a bowl covered with boiling water for 2-4mins until they float. Remove and place into an ice bath immediately. Strain the water chestnut and pop them into the jug.

Put the kettle onto boil. Meanwhile coat water chestnut pieces in tapioca starch in a strainer and tap off all left over starch.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.