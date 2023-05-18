SBS Food

Vietnamese che Thai

This is a popular Vietnamese dessert, and while the ingredient list may seem intimidating for a first timer you can find all the items in cans or jars at your local Asian supermarket.

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • ½ cup ripe jackfruit, sliced into strips
  • ⅓ cup pulasan or rambutan, sliced thin
  • ⅓ cup lychee, sliced thin
  • ½ cup water chestnuts, chopped into 5mm squares
  • 3 tbsp tapioca starch
  • ½ cup Aiyu jelly, cut into cubes
  • ⅓ cup toddy palm, sliced thin
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp sugar (optional)
  • Lime, to serve
  • Ice, to serve

Instructions

  1. In a large 1.5-2 litre jug add jackfruit, pulasan and lychee. Set aside.
  2. Put the kettle onto boil. Meanwhile coat water chestnut pieces in tapioca starch in a strainer and tap off all left over starch.
  3. Pop the water chestnut into a bowl covered with boiling water for 2-4mins until they float. Remove and place into an ice bath immediately. Strain the water chestnut and pop them into the jug.
  4. Add the Aiyu jelly, toddy palm and coconut milk to the jug with sugar and top entire jug with ice. Stir to mix well.
  5. Serve in individual glasses with a lime zest and a squeeze of lime juice.
 

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 23 August 2023 2:40pm
By Khanh Ong
Source: SBS

