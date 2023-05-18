Vietnamese che Thai

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ½ cup ripe jackfruit, sliced into strips
- ⅓ cup pulasan or rambutan, sliced thin
- ⅓ cup lychee, sliced thin
- ½ cup water chestnuts, chopped into 5mm squares
- 3 tbsp tapioca starch
- ½ cup Aiyu jelly, cut into cubes
- ⅓ cup toddy palm, sliced thin
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 2 tbsp sugar (optional)
- Lime, to serve
- Ice, to serve
Instructions
- In a large 1.5-2 litre jug add jackfruit, pulasan and lychee. Set aside.
- Put the kettle onto boil. Meanwhile coat water chestnut pieces in tapioca starch in a strainer and tap off all left over starch.
- Pop the water chestnut into a bowl covered with boiling water for 2-4mins until they float. Remove and place into an ice bath immediately. Strain the water chestnut and pop them into the jug.
- Add the Aiyu jelly, toddy palm and coconut milk to the jug with sugar and top entire jug with ice. Stir to mix well.
- Serve in individual glasses with a lime zest and a squeeze of lime juice.
Take a tour of regional Australia's best regional offerings with Khanh Ong's Wild Food.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.