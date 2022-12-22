SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Roasted mattai

This simple dish flavours fresh whole trevally fish with ginger, garlic, lemon and chilli and develops smoky notes from cooking on the grill.

Roasted mattai

Roasted mattai

serves

2

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

40

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 2 whole mattai (trevally), gutted and cleaned
  • 1 x 5 x 2 cm piece ginger, thinly julienned
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 lemon, roughly chopped
  • 2 red chillies, thinly sliced
  • Steamed rice, to serve

Instructions

  1. Heat a grill or barbecue over medium heat. Brush a large rectangle of foil with the canola oil. Using a sharp knife, cut two thin diagonal lines into the sides of the fish, then place on the foil.
  2. Stuff the fish with the ginger, garlic, lemon and chilli, then tightly wrap the foil around the fish to seal. Place on the grill for 20 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 20 minutes, or until completely cooked. Serve with steamed rice.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 28 July 2023 9:35am
By Stanley Marimar
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends