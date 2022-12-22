Roasted mattai

Stuff the fish with the ginger, garlic, lemon and chilli, then tightly wrap the foil around the fish to seal. Place on the grill for 20 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 20 minutes, or until completely cooked. Serve with steamed rice.

Heat a grill or barbecue over medium heat. Brush a large rectangle of foil with the canola oil. Using a sharp knife, cut two thin diagonal lines into the sides of the fish, then place on the foil.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.