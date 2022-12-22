SBS Food

Dugong steaks

Dugong belly steaks closely resemble pork belly due to their layers of meat and fat, but the flavour is closer to beef. This recipe celebrates the melting pot of Southeast Asian flavours with this unique protein from the Torres Strait Islands.

serves

8

people

preparation

35

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2.5 kg dugong belly steaks
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp minced ginger
  • ¼ cup kecap manis (ABC sauce)
  • Steamed rice and fresh lime wedges, to serve

Instructions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dugong belly steaks, salt, garlic, ginger and kecap manis and mix well.
  2. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes. Heat a grill or barbecue over high heat.
  3. Grill the dugong steaks, turning occasionally with tongs, for 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve with a squeeze of lime juice and steamed rice.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 28 July 2023 9:35am
By Brad Pabai
Source: SBS

