serves
8
people
preparation
35
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2.5 kg dugong belly steaks
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp minced ginger
- ¼ cup kecap manis (ABC sauce)
- Steamed rice and fresh lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the dugong belly steaks, salt, garlic, ginger and kecap manis and mix well.
- Allow to marinate for 30 minutes. Heat a grill or barbecue over high heat.
- Grill the dugong steaks, turning occasionally with tongs, for 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve with a squeeze of lime juice and steamed rice.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.