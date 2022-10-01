SBS Shqip

Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

ANTHONY ALBANESE NATIONAL CABINET PRESSER

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 October 2022 at 6:21pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS

National Cabinet has decided to scrap mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 upon receiving advice about very low community transmission in Australia.

The five-day isolation requirement will end from October 14 but financial support will be provided for people who work in high risk settings like aged care so they can isolate, if needed.

